Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeNewsFans worried: Was Bella Thorne beaten bloodily?
News

Fans worried: Was Bella Thorne beaten bloodily?

By Arjun Sethi
0
58




What happened to Bella Thorne (22)? Shocking snapshots are usually her thing: the actress likes to go over the top, presenting herself either extremely sexy or contrary to the general beauty norm. Celebrate your fans Bella for their mostly unconventional nature – but now they are worried! In current photos, the model can be seen with bloody lips and deep blue violets. became Bella beaten up?

Three new Instagram-Snapshots leave at Bellas Community all alarm bells are ringing. The pictures show the 22-year-old with conspicuous bruises around her eyes and burst, bloody lips – a stranglehold mark also appears on her neck. But is Bella have actually been beaten? No, the singer can reassure her followers: “Book me for your Halloween makeup. I will scare you”, she writes about the shock recordings.

with [Artikel nicht gefunden] it may have lowered the pulse of many a user again: A large part had taken the deceptively real injuries seriously! “I suddenly got angry at the idea that someone might have beaten you! It’s really incredibly scary!”, one user commented on the frightening post.

Bella Thorne for Halloween 2019
Bella Thorne in October for Halloween 2019
Bella Thorne, actress


Previous articleTwo Heads Creek – Bloody: German trailer lets the cannibals off the leash!
Next articleMegan Fox: How she celebrates Pride Month
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv