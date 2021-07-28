Fans worried: Was Bella Thorne beaten bloodily?

What happened to Bella Thorne (22)? Shocking snapshots are usually her thing: the actress likes to go over the top, presenting herself either extremely sexy or contrary to the general beauty norm. Celebrate your fans Bella for their mostly unconventional nature – but now they are worried! In current photos, the model can be seen with bloody lips and deep blue violets. became Bella beaten up?

Three new Instagram-Snapshots leave at Bellas Community all alarm bells are ringing. The pictures show the 22-year-old with conspicuous bruises around her eyes and burst, bloody lips – a stranglehold mark also appears on her neck. But is Bella have actually been beaten? No, the singer can reassure her followers: “Book me for your Halloween makeup. I will scare you”, she writes about the shock recordings.

with [Artikel nicht gefunden] it may have lowered the pulse of many a user again: A large part had taken the deceptively real injuries seriously! “I suddenly got angry at the idea that someone might have beaten you! It’s really incredibly scary!”, one user commented on the frightening post.

Bella Thorne for Halloween 2019

Bella Thorne in October for Halloween 2019

Bella Thorne, actress

Far too crass! That just looks too realistic. wow. I think it's totally impressive.



