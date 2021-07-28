Dispute among the reality TV stars: Only Kylie has contact with Caitlyn Jenner

Since her divorce from Kris, Caitlyn Jenner has had little contact with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The 71-year-old’s wives still resent the fact that she said in her biography about married life together. Only one daughter is really at the trans woman’s side, as she now reveals.

Most parents would probably never publicly admit to having a favorite child. In the Kardashian-Jenner clan, however, the situation is quite different. “Momager” Kris Jenner has never made a secret of the fact that every now and then one daughter prefers to the other. In the past, she referred to both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as “favorite children” ahead of Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Now Kris’ ex, Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner, has also revealed in the podcast “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” with which child she gets along particularly well: namely with her biological daughter Kylie. Although she would get along well with Kendall, “but Kendall does her own thing.” The 25-year-old leads a very private life, so it is difficult for her to see through her daughter. Nevertheless, she is incredibly proud that the model has taken the fashion world by storm.









“And Kylie… you know, I had dinner at Kylie’s last night,” Jenner told the hosts. The 22-year-old “always prepares these great meals”. She went on to explain that they then “talk for an hour, drink a glass of wine, and talk about this and that.” They are “much closer”.

Kim Kardashian has broken off contact

With her Kardashian stepdaughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, she is “definitely not that close” after the separation from Kris Jenner in 2013, as she is no longer seen in the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. In her 2017 biography “The Secrets of my Life,” Caitlyn Jenner reported not only on her gender reassignment, but also on her 24-year marriage to Kris Jenner. The piquant revelations caused a lot of controversy in the family, Kim Kardashian even broke off contact completely.

Caitlyn Jenner was born William Bruce Jenner in 1949. She had a successful athletic career and won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games. In 1981, Jenner married former Elvis lover Linda Thompson. They had two children, sons Brandon and Brody Jenner. In 1986 they divorced. In April 1991, Jenner and Kris married Kardashian. The ex-wife of star lawyer Robert Kardashian brought her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob into the marriage. Kendall was born in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

In 2015, Jenner revealed in an interview with the program “20/20” that she was a trans woman. Since then, her family has used female pronouns when talking about Caitlyn, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner still call her “Dad.”