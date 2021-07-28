Disney+ in August 2021: The movie highlights for the summer

Disney+ in August 2021: Users can look forward to plenty of movie supplies, including “Terminator: Dark Fate” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and “Cruella” with Emma Stone. (kreiszeitung.de assembly) © ZUMA Press/imago images & Christoph Hardt/imago images

Also in August 2021, Disney+ will be offering top-class films. Users of the streaming service can look forward to “Cruella” and “Terminator”, among others.

Los Angeles (USA) – The days are getting longer and the streaming offer is getting bigger and bigger – this also applies to Disney+! The US streaming service will not let up in August 2021 and is expanding its catalog of films again. Users are offered a colorful genre palette, including numerous purchases from “Constantin Film”. Curtain up for the movie highlights on Disney+ this summer.

enterprise: The Walt Disney Company foundation: October 16, 1923, Los Angeles, California, United States Ceo: Bob Chapek (Feb. 25, 2020–) head office: Burbank, California, United States founder: Walt Disney, Roy O. Disney subsidiaries: Pixar, Disney Store, Hulu and many more.m.

Disney+ in August 2021: Blockbuster for young and old – from “Cruella” to “Terminator”

Basically, Disney+ remains true to its line and comes up with a mix of new movies and purchases from older productions. Here, the streaming giant takes into account both the younger users and their parents. The latter get their money’s worth with films such as “Joy – Alles außer gewöhnlich”, “Terminator: Dark Fate” or “Bad Times at the El Royale”.

On the other hand, there are charming and entertaining productions such as “Maria, ihm schmeckt’s nicht” or “Cruella”. The animal film starring Emma Stone can confidently be described as the highlight on Disney+ in August 2021. The little catch: The comedy set in the “101 Dalmatians” universe is only available to subscribers of “Stars”, the adult section of Disney+.









You must watch these films on Disney+ in August 2021

August 6: Joy – Tragicomedy starring Jennifer Lawrence by director David O. Russell (“The Fighter”, “Silver Linings”, “American Hustle”). A single mother who works as a cleaner invents a self-wringing mop. The “Miracle Mop” turns her into a millionaire overnight. But success also quickly reveals the dark side of life.

August 13: Bad Times at the El Royale – What can go wrong with a cast of actors like Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Jon Hamm? Right, not too much. Mystery thriller of 2018, which stands out for its surprising twists. An outdated hotel becomes a battlefield for a wide variety of characters, from priests to singers.

August 13: Good Bye Lenin! – Daniel Brühl and Katrin Sass shine in this German tragicomedy from 2003. A woman in a coma “sleeps” the turnaround and thus the end of the GDR. Her son, however, leaves her believing that the totalitarian regime and the Berlin Wall would still exist. Plenty of confusion pre-programmed.

August 13: Maria, ihm schmeckt’s nicht – Comedy, based on the novel by author Jan Weiler (“Das Pubertier”). Christian Ulmen plays Jan, who wants to marry into an Italian family. However, this brings with it a variety of complications. A stay in Puglia in southern Italy will be a gauntlet for Jan – with a happy ending?

August 20: 127 Hours – Director Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting”, “Slumdog Millionaire”) films the life of mountaineer Aron Ralston. Lead actor James Franco sees himself maneuvered into an extreme situation. Ralston was trapped by a stone for more than five days in 2003.

August 20: Terminator: Dark Fate – Sixth installment in the science fiction series. However, the previous three films are consistently ignored or regarded as part of alternative timelines. This means that not too much prior knowledge is necessary. James Cameron (“Avatar”, “Titanic”) makes his comeback as a “Terminator” producer. And Arnold Schwarzenegger can be seen again in his prime role as the T-800.

August 27: Walk the Line – Film biography about the life of country legend Johnny Cash, who died in 2003. For this, director James Mangold (“Death Train to Yuma”) was able to win “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon in the leading roles. Authentic engagement with creation an ambivalent personality of American music history.

August 27: Wall Street – Long before Leonardo DiCaprio played Richard Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” it was up to Charlie Sheen and Michael Douglas to depict the goings-on on the New York Stock Exchange. Escapades, crime, rampant behavior? Everything included.

August 27: Cruella – Oscar winner Emma Stone plays Cruella de Vil, the antagonist from the “101 Dalmatians” films. Shows how the young crook has developed into the horror figure, how she has been making her mischief out of Disney’s animated films for 60 years.

Since July 2021, Disney+ has again had numerous film and series highlights in its repertoire. These include “Black Widow”, “Monuments Men” or “Monsters at Work”. The new releases on Prime Video in the summer of 2021, but also the new offer of Netflix in July 2021 are in no way inferior to this. * kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN. media.