Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Co-stars rejoice: Amanda Seyfried shares “Girls Club” pic

By Arjun Sethi
Memories are awakened! In 2004, Lindsay Lohan (35), Amanda Seyfried (35), Rachel McAdams (42), Lacey Chabert (38) and Co. made high school unsafe. In “Girls Club“The actresses conquered the screen and thrilled an audience of millions. About seven years later, fans could even look forward to a sequel to the flick. In the meantime, however, a lot of time has passed and the Hollywood stars have dedicated themselves to other projects. However, everyone seems to like to remember the time at the “Girls Club” shoot – at least that suggests a new photo.

on Instagram Shared Amanda, who at the time played the role of Karen Smith, a photo taken during the filming of the first part. On it she poses next to Lizzy Caplan (39), Daniel Franzese (43), Jonathan Bennett (40), Lacey and Lindsay. “Flashback Friday to Weekends in 2003, Baby”, the blonde comments on the post. And she is by no means the only one who likes to remember this time. “Wow, so many beautiful memories,” says co-star Lacey under the post. The other actors also speak under the picture and emphasize how much fun they had together at that time.




In the meantime, however, the movie stars have changed quite a bit – this is especially noticeable Jonathan. “We are babies”, he writes and collects a lot of likes with this comment. Above all, however, his fans notice how incredibly good-looking they found the 40-year-old American at the time. “You were so hot with this hairstyle,” someone enthuses.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams on set of “Girls Club”
Amanda Seyfried at the Oscars 2021
Actor Jonathan Bennett


