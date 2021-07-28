Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Camila Cabello on the inspiration behind her new music

By Arjun Sethi
11. August 2020 – 13:00 clock

Camila Cabello revealed that she wrote “quite a lot” of new music during the time of exit restrictions.

The ‘Havana’ singer shared a photo of herself on a sofa in the recording studio on her Twitter account, revealing that her new music comes from a “really pure place”.




In a message she addressed to her fans, the artist explained: “I send a lot of love to everyone. Have written a lot of music and it comes from a really pure place. Remind me every day that life takes place in the here and now; and not in the past or in the future. Let us be especially empathetic, gentle and kind to ourselves and others today.” In May, Camila announced a musical project she is currently working on. The 23-year-old performer, who released her second album called ‘Romance’ in 2019, posted a video clip on her Instagram Stories featuring her in her home studio and announced that details about the project will be announced in the “next few weeks”. Camila captitled the post with the words: “I’m so excited to show you what I’m working on soon!!! It’s a happy little project I’ve been working on, you’ll hear that in the next few weeks!” Camila, who is currently in a relationship with singer Shawn Mendes, had previously dedicated her ‘First Man’ music video to her father.

BANG Showbiz


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
