Billie Eilish, Prince, Axel Rudi Pell – laut.de – News

Also new on Friday: Thomas D, Torres, Isaiah Rashad, Bleachers, Camouflage, Erasure, Inga Rumpf, Porcupine Tree, Logic, Rummelsnuff etc.

Constance (mvf) – It had to go a bit downhill for Billie Eilish. After all, how could it have gone even higher after their debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”? A number one hit, an absolute Grammy berserker gang and every critical praise you can somehow receive – and not even a whole year later, the promo phase for the follow-up begins. “Happier Than Ever” wants to be just that – less depressed, less satanic, less edgy. The result: interest wanes somewhat. Despite a whole barrage of singles, none has really settled in the zeitgeist and people are already writing about the famous “Sophomore Slump”. But of course you shouldn’t write off Billie. Maybe the album will come on Friday, which turns all the singles into a statement and shows how she got into this position in the first place. She undoubtedly has the talent for this.

This Friday, sweaty hands should be pre-programmed for all Prince lovers. When the music icon started his big “Welcome 2 America” tour at the end of 2010, he had recently recorded the album of the same name. Those who were looking forward to both at this time, however, only got half of their money’s worth. The tour took place, there was never a release of the album. Until now. After more than a decade, fans get to hear the mysterious Prince album, about the content of which countless rumors and assumptions have been circulating ever since. That is now over. The contents of the record are no longer a secret and it could hardly be more relevant and time-critical. According to the press release, “Welcome 2 America” is a “powerful creative statement documenting Prince’s concerns, hopes and visions for a changing society, anticipating an era of political division, disinformation and a renewed struggle for racial justice.” Once again, Prince was apparently ahead of his time.

Speaking of Prince: Axel Rudi Pell released his successful album last year with the well-known title “Sign Of The Times”. Now the German hard rock guitarist concentrates once again on selected cover songs with “Diamonds Unlocked II” and thus follows on from his first “Diamonds Unlocked” cover record from 2007. The decision to prefer tracks by fellow musicians such as Paul Anka, Chris Norman or Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to their own new project is once again due to the circumstances of the pandemic. According to his own statement, it makes no sense for Pell to produce new music as long as there is no possibility to present it live. Accordingly, the new editions should above all provide fun and pleasure in order to make the time of bridging at least a little easier for Pell’s fans.

———————————————

widget

24/7 Indie, Pop & Alternative: Welcome to laut.fm/eins! With the new introductions La Luz, Mavi Phoenix, Matthew E. White, Lorde, Burkini Beach etc. – check here the top 20 of the week and all new additions.

———————————————

Mackenzie Ruth Scott doesn’t take a break. After their last Torres album “Silver Tongue” was released at the beginning of 2020, “Thirstier” is already the successor in the starting blocks. In collaboration with producers Peter Miles and Rob Ellis, the singer and co-producer is putting everything on one card this time and exploring new sound worlds that clearly stand out from her previous projects. The result is a bombastic and guitar-heavy sound that is strongly reminiscent of Butch Vig’s collaboration with Nirvana or Garbage and at the same time is intended to banish the aftermath of the pandemic. Confidence is Torres’ top priority at this point: “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that feels positive and constructive, as opposed to an intense, destructive, or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyful.“

The house is burning. At least that’s what the album title of Isaiah Rashad’s new record announces, which has been waiting for a stable half decade. The eternal TDE underdog was secretly often the next contender for a classic next to Kendrick after the increasing decline of the label colleagues Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul. Accordingly, the fans were starved, corresponding toend big the hustle and bustle that it finally happens now. We get features from SZA to Lil Uzi Vert and a hybrid sound between Dirty South and West Coast, judging by singles and tracklist. What is already known sounds atmospheric and relaxed, but whether it meets the high expectations, only Friday can show.









More than 20 years after Thomas D hijacked a former horse farm in the Eifel and gave it the name M.A.R.S. (Moderne Anstalt rigoroser Spakker), the 52-year-old is back with a new project that also bears his name in the title. As Thomas D & The KBCS, the rapper of the Fantastic Four releases the “M.A.R.S. Sessions”. He interprets this with the Hamburg band The KBCS eleven songs of his solo career new, including the hit “Rückenwind”, but also the Fanta track “Millions of Legions”.

All new releases from July 30 at a glance:

Abuse Ritual – Abuse Ritual

Acid Magus – Wyrd Syster

Alan Vega – After Dark

Axel Rudi Pell – Diamonds Unlocked II

Baba Stiltz – Journals (EP)

Batsch – Attend Every Party

Bicurious – (Re)Constructed

Big Big Train – Common Ground

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Binding Spell – English Basement

Bleachers – Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Bonebrokk – The Astral Catalyst

B Young – Differences

Cam Cole – Crooked Hill

camouflage – Meanwhile (30th Anniversary Edition)

Chase Matthew – County Line

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – Gone are the good days

Clay Walker – Texas To Tennessee

Covered In Sores – Civilian Casualties

Creeper – American Noir (EP)

Dâm radio – Above The Fray

Dave East & Harry Fraud – Hoffa

Death Valley Girls – Street Venom (Deluxe Edition)

Dee Snider – Leave a Scar

Deer Tick – Live From Fort Adams

The Schlager pilots – Blue Hawaii

Dimman – Songs And Tales Of Grievance

Dolly Parton – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions Of Dolly Parton

Dreamcatcher – Summer Holiday

Durand Jones & The Indications – Private Space

Dusted – III

Eastern High – Halo

Electric Six – Streets Of Gold

Erasure – The Neon Remixed

Fight Club – Until The Sun Drowns

Freindz – High Times in Babylon

Geezer Butler – Manipulations Of The Mind: The Complete Collection

Geezer Butler – The Very Best Of Geezer Butler

Gemma Cullingford – Let Me Speak

Hardy And Heroes – Landed

Hugh Small & Brian Allen Simon – The Side I Never See

Ike & Tina Turner – Bolic Sound Sessions

Inga Hull – Universe Of Dreams

Ingested – The Surreption II

Inja – Smile & Wave

Isaiah Rashad – The House Is Burning

Jesse Daniel – Beyond These Walls

Jeremy Squires – Unravel

Jim Lauderdale – Hope

John Glacier – Shiloh: Lost For Words

Kasper Bjørke – Sprinkles

King Woman – Celestial Blues

Lakes – Start Again

Lantlôs – Wild dog

Lauran Hibberd – Goober (EP)

L Devine – Near Life Experience, Part One

Leela James – Lake Me

Loch Vostok – Opus Ferox: The Great Escape

Logic – Bobby Tarantino III

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Lotus Thrones – Lovers In Wartime

Low Roar – Maybe Tomorrow…

rascal – Animal

Lysol – Soup For My Family

Marillion – Script For A Jester’s Tear (2020 Stereo Remix)

Martin Tingvall – When The Light Returns

Mocky – Overtones For The Omniverse

Moon Reaper – Descent

My Idea – That’s My Idea (EP)

My Tree – Where The Grace Is

Naia Izumi – A Residency In The Los Angeles Area

Needtobreathe – Into the Mystery

Nitrates – Renegade

Obits – The At The Zoo (live)

Olivia Dean – Growth (EP)

Pageants – Sun And Settled Days

Parker McCollum – Gold Chain Cowboy

Phyllis Hyman – Old Friend (The Deluxe Collection)

Porcupine Tree – House Of Blues: Los Angeles 2003 (Live)

Praise The Plague – The Obsidian Gate

Prince – Welcome 2 America

Punk Rock Factory – Masters Of The Uniwurst

Ric Robertson – Carolina Child

Rummelsnuff & Asbach – Equator baptism

Ruth Mascelli – A Night At The Baths

Saftboys & Shacke One – CRC EP2

Sam Mehran – Cold Brew

Sarcody – No Pressure

Scorpian Gang – Scorpion To Society

Section H8 – Welcome To The Nightmare

Shirley Collins – Crowlink (EP)

Sik World – Still Lost 2

Skirts – Great Big Wild Oak

Sleep Moscow – Of The Sun

Son Lux – Tomorrows (box set)

Son Volt – Electro Melodier

Sonny & The Sunsets – New Day with New Possibilities

Spllit – Spllit Sides

Swallow The Sun – 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair: Live in Helsinki

Sycco – Sycco’s First (EP)

Tangents – Timeslips & Chimeras

The Effens – Eventually (EP)

The Surfing Magazines – Badgers Of Wymeswold

The Tubs – Names (EP)

Thomas D & The KBCS – M.A.R.S Sessions

Torres – Thirstier

Tragedy – Disco Balls To The Wall

Traitrs – The Sick, Tired & Ill

Triptonus – Soundless Voice

Tush – Fantast

Underdark – Our Bodies Burned Bright On Re-entry (EP)

Unknown T – Adolescence

Vader – De Profundis

Vial – Loudmouth

Voices – An Audience Of Mannequins (EP)

Yeule – Serotonin X (EP)

YNW Melly – Just A Matter Of Slime

Yola – Stand For Myself

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire – Paper Route Illuminati

ZRL – Our Savings