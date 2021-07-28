Bill Condon remakes the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls”

In 1955″ “Guys and Dolls” was an absolute cinema hit. Now the musical comedy is to be re-filmed. But who takes on the leading roles and follows in the footsteps of Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra?

Los Angeles – The musical comedy “Guys and Dolls” starring Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Jean Simmons was a theatrical hit in 1955.

Now Hollywood wants to remake the material under the direction of Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls”, “Breaking Dawn”, “Beauty and the Beast”), as the US industry journals “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” reported. At first, nothing was known about the possible casting of roles.









The companies TriStar Pictures and Sony had already secured the rights to the originals in 2019, including the award-winning Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls” (1950) with music by Frank Loesser. The story takes place in the New York underworld and in the gambler milieu. It is about a bet between a gambling salon owner and a professional player for his seduction skills in women.

US director and screenwriter Condon had won the screenplay Oscar for “Gods and Monsters” (1999). With his script for the hit musical “Chicago” (2003) he got another nomination. His remake of the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) starring Emma Watson was also a huge success. Dpa