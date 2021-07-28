Ariana Grande engaged: »Forever and much more«









Ariana Grande had largely kept her relationship with the real estate agent under wraps, but the US singer shared the news of her engagement with 211 million followers on Instagram – with several photos. The 27-year-old commented on the snapshots with Dalton Gomez and a sparkling engagement ring with the slogan »Forever and much more«.

Grandes Manager congratulated the couple on Instagram. Dalton might consider himself lucky, Scooter Braun wrote. Model Hailey Baldwin, married to Justin Bieber, also sent congratulations. Grande and Bieber had recorded the quarantine hit »Stuck With U« at the beginning of the corona pandemic. At the end of the video, released in May, Grande appears in a short scene with Gomez.

Grande is considered an extremely successful musician, within a short time she landed several hits. But several strokes of fate have weighed on them in the past. In 2019, Grande told Vogue in an interview how much she was moved by the attack on her concert in Manchester in 2017 and the death of her ex-boyfriend, US musician Mac Miller.





“I’m a person who’s been through a lot and I don’t know what to say about it,” she said. »On stage I am the perfectly polished entertainer – and then again the bundle of nerves that tries to cope.«

Mac Miller died in September 2018 of an overdose of drugs, medications and alcohol. A few weeks earlier, the two had separated from each other. They were in a relationship from September 2016 to May 2018. Shortly after Mac Miller’s death, Grande broke off her engagement to Pete Davidson. The relationship with him was a wonderful distraction. “It was frivolous, funny, crazy and highly unrealistic. I loved him, but I didn’t know him.”

