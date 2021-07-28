Angelina Jolie: On the road with all children in New York – Entertainment

Angelina Jolie with four of her six children at a joint performance. Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com





Actress Angelina Jolie has apparently been to New York City for a getaway. She had her six children with her.

Angelina Jolie (46) is said to have just made New York City unsafe with her six children. This is reported by the “People” magazine. The actress has therefore enjoyed together with Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox everything that can be seen in the metropolis.









“The children grow up and are so close,” People quotes an unnamed source as saying. “They went to museums during the trip and at dinner together and had a lovely time.” During the short break, Jolie was also reportedly seen walking into the apartment building of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, 48. The two stars, who were married from 1996 to 1999, are said to have remained good friends over the years.

Birthday party in Los Angeles

Before the trip to New York, Jolie had celebrated her 46th birthday with her children on June 4 at a restaurant in Los Angeles, as “People” also reported. Brad Pitt (57), the father of the six children, is said to have fought for more time with their offspring in court shortly before, according to US media. The former Hollywood dream couple Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005 and had also been married since 2014. In 2016, the actress had filed for divorce.





