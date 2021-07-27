Thursday, July 29, 2021
You can’t get in here, Rihanna

By Arjun Sethi
25. June 2021 – 17:53 clock

Rihanna looks into the tube

As a superstar you have all the advantages of the world? my ass! Rihanna (33) has now been reminded once again that she is worth no less or more than any other person on the planet. Actually, the singer had planned a wild party night during her romantic New York trip with boyfriend A$AP Rocky (32), but the bouncer put a spanner in the works.

You must ALWAYS be able to identify yourself

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York.




© Backgrid

Paparazzi experienced the chic couple on the way to the club still in a good mood and exuberant and captured the pictures for posterity. But the laughter should have passed the turtle doves shortly afterwards. What is said to have happened at the door of the club in New York, eyewitnesses reported a short time later on the net. For example, a video went viral in which the two discuss wildly with a bar manager.

“I just saw a bouncer try not to let Rihanna into a bar,” another insider explains on his Twitter account, adding the reason for the rebuff: “… because she didn’t have a perso with her.” Whoops, Rihanna really doesn’t look like 18 anymore.

Nevertheless, the security at the entrance seems to make no exceptions – not even for well-known megastars. And that’s kind of a good thing. (cch)


