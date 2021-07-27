Wow, what a glamorous appearance at amfAR Gala!

18. July 2021 – 12:22 clock

Barbara Meier and Klemens Hallmann are real eye-catchers

Model Barbara Meier (34) and husband Klemens Hallmann (45) were guests of the amfAR gala in Antibes, France, on Friday evening (16 July). In keeping with the glamorous location and the star-studded event at Villa Eilenroc, the couple presented themselves in an elegant look.

Sharon Stone as hostess







Barbara Meier opted for a glittering dream gown by Ziad Nakad with a high collar and long sleeves. The floor-length dress in turquoise and gold became an eye-catcher with a high leg slit and transparent cut-outs. To do this, the 34-year-old combined a narrow waist belt and a sparkling clutch in silver, her hair she had put back to the middle part. Her husband created an extravagant look with a black jacket made of shiny fabric, a black bow tie and black trousers as well as a white shirt and matching pocket square.

In several Instagram stories, Barbara took her followers to the event. The short clips feature host Sharon Stone (63), the evening fashion show and performing artist Alicia Keys (40). Stars such as Orlando Bloom (44), Bella Thorne (23), Spike Lee (64) and Nina Dobrev (32) also attended the gala of the “American Foundation for AIDS Research” as part of the Cannes Film Festival.

What happened behind the scenes of the amfAR Gala will be available on Sunday (18 July) from 5.45 p.m. on “Exclusiv Weekend” on RTL.