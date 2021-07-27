Worried mother: Megan Fox wants to protect her son from bullying at school – Panorama

Megan Fox is the mother of three sons. Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com





Megan Fox has a lot to do as a mother of three children. As she revealed in a recent interview, she is very worried about her eldest son. He is bullied online and at school.

Megan Fox (35) has spoken according to “People” in an interview with the US edition of the magazine “Instyle” about the bullying attacks against her son. On the Internet, some are said to make fun of their eldest son Noah Shannon Green (8). Even at school, the boy is not spared. The reason: The eight-year-old likes to wear clothes. Fox wants to protect her son from the hateful comments.









“Boys don’t wear clothes”

“I don’t want him ever to have to read this shit,” the 35-year-old said of the comments on the net. At school, word of her son’s preference also got around. The classmates are said to have said to Noah: “Boys don’t wear clothes”. Fox wants her son to be able to confidently live out his preferences , no matter what others say about him.

Already in 2019, the mother of three said in an interview on the show “The Talk” that her son is very fashion-enthusiastic and even sketches outfits for his mom. Again and again, the actress speaks publicly about raising children in a gender-neutral way. In addition to Noah, Fox has sons Journey River Green (4) and Bodhi Ransom Green (7). All three children come from the marriage to actor Brian Austin Green (47), from whom Fox divorced last year.





