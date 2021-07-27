These jeans by Jennifer Aniston cheat us slimmer!

Short biography about Jennifer Aniston

The actress was born on February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston has Greek roots, because her father moved from Greece to the USA in his younger years and met her mother there. John Aniston, her father, worked as an actor. Her mother, Nancy Dow, has also worked as an actress and model – but Nancy died in 2016. Jennifer Aniston and her mother had had no contact with each other for the last few years before her death. The reason for this was the biography of Jennifer Aniston published by her mother.

Jennifer Aniston on Instagram

She did! Jennifer Aniston has acquired an Instagram account and has just paralyzed the app for a short time. Actually, it’s nothing special and almost every one of us and celebrities has an Instagram account. But Jennifer Aniston held back for quite a long time. Until 15 October. That’s when the actress created her first account and the world went crazy. Meanwhile, about 18.5 million followers follow her and the number continues to rise. And their photos? Sometimes snapshots with her old “Friends” acting colleagues, sometimes throwback shots and sometimes selfies with colleagues. We are curious to see how the feed will develop!









Jennifer Aniston is passionate about yoga

“Yoga has changed my life” – of course, nothing comes from nothing. The slim, well-toned legs and the fresh-radiant skin and also the six-pack in late 40s can be easily seen. In addition to the right outfits that the actress wears, she does yoga. Even on vacation, she knows no exception. Jennifer Aniston once told Marie Claire magazine that the yoga exercises that “most beautiful, challenging workouts” have been the ones she has ever done. The pretty actress trains five times a week.

