Selena Gomez: She’s still struggling with separation from Justin Bieber









It’s been three years since former power couple Justin Bieber (27) and Selena Gomez (28) split up. But the consequences of this are still noticeable, especially for the singer today. In an interview with Vogue magazine, she revealed that she has remained single since breaking up with Justin because she’s having trouble building trust with a possible new boyfriend. She explains: “I want everything to be brand new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand new.” So far, however, she has been afraid that potential partners could be more concerned with fame and not with herself.

Selena Gomez visited therapists In fact, she is sometimes even afraid of loneliness, as she admitted in an interview about her song “Rare” in 2020: “I still have to be clear about so much. But I know I believe. Some days when I wake up and am annoyed, I think ‘I will be alone forever'”. Justin, on the other hand, married his great love Hailey Baldwin (24) shortly after the separation from Selena in 2018. Selena sought professional help in the same year and was treated by a therapist for depression and anxiety.







Selena Gomez has gained these insights In the “Vogue” interview, the beauty also revealed how much the therapy has helped her in her struggle with herself: “I knew I can’t go on like this if I don’t learn to listen to my body and mind when I really need help.” From this realization also her hit song “Lose you to Love Me” was born. Lines like “In just two months you replaced me” show that it was also about their feelings towards Justin and his new wife Hailey. At least Selena still has her music as an outlet to express her feelings. Your fans are most pleased about that.