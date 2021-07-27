Selena Gomez: How she finally felt liberated

03/14/2021 09:28 AM

US pop singer Selena Gomez has now spoken about the biggest low point of her life.

The 28-year-old singer has had to go through a turbulent time in recent years. Three years ago, she underwent a kidney transplant after lupus began attacking her organs.

So she felt liberated

Selena Gomez also had to cope with the separation from on/off boyfriend Justin Bieber. Last year, the surprising statement: On Miley Cyrus’ Instagram talk show, “Bright Minded,” the singer revealed, “I realized I’m bipolar.”

Today she knows that it is precisely this openness that led her to overcome her low point. Gomez in an interview with Vogue: “When I stopped and accepted my vulnerability and decided to tell my true story to people – I finally felt liberated.”









Sleep problems

However, she still has sleep problems: “I think about my life and ask myself: ‘What do I actually do with it?’ and then it becomes this spiral.”

At some point, she could even imagine quitting music. Some time ago, the singer was asked by “Dazed” magazine if she regretted something she had been through. Gomez’s answer: “No, no. I mean, there are certain things that I wish hadn’t happened to me. But without them, I wouldn’t be the voice I am for people who have been through the same thing.” (Bang)