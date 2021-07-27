Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNewsSelena Gomez: How she finally felt liberated
News

Selena Gomez: How she finally felt liberated

By Arjun Sethi
0
52




Selena Gomez: How she finally felt liberated

© IMAGO / Cronos

03/14/2021 09:28 AM

US pop singer Selena Gomez has now spoken about the biggest low point of her life.

The 28-year-old singer has had to go through a turbulent time in recent years. Three years ago, she underwent a kidney transplant after lupus began attacking her organs.



Previous articleKim Kardashian shows special photos – and is hardly recognizable
Next articleBrad Pitt: He wins divorce battle against Angelina Jolie
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv