Tuesday, July 27, 2021
proud! Megan Fox has been on bisexuality for over 20 years

By Arjun Sethi
At the moment, Megan Fox (35) is dating the American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (31) – but the Transformers actress is also interested in women! The beauty has already come out as bisexual in 2008. She recognized her love for both sexes much earlier: Megan has stood by her bisexuality for over 20 years – and she has now celebrated this with a post on the net!

On their Instagramprofile shared Megan now a whole series of photos in which she looks confidently into the camera. “For over two decades, I have stood for the B in LGBTQIA”, she titled her posting, alluding to her bisexuality, because that’s what the B in the abbreviation stands for. In addition, she rounded off her posting with two rainbow emojis and set the hashtag #pride – to german so “pride”.

On the occasion of the so-called Pride month, Megan but not only with her picture description, but also in terms of beauty a statement: The actress painted her fingernails in colorful colors to match the rainbow. The 35-year-old stages this symbolic painting in another photo.

Megan Fox, actress
Megan Fox in September 2018
Megan Fox’s fingernails


