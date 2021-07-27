proud! Megan Fox has been on bisexuality for over 20 years

At the moment, Megan Fox (35) is dating the American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (31) – but the Transformers actress is also interested in women! The beauty has already come out as bisexual in 2008. She recognized her love for both sexes much earlier: Megan has stood by her bisexuality for over 20 years – and she has now celebrated this with a post on the net!

On their Instagramprofile shared Megan now a whole series of photos in which she looks confidently into the camera. “For over two decades, I have stood for the B in LGBTQIA”, she titled her posting, alluding to her bisexuality, because that’s what the B in the abbreviation stands for. In addition, she rounded off her posting with two rainbow emojis and set the hashtag #pride – to german so “pride”.

On the occasion of the so-called Pride month, Megan but not only with her picture description, but also in terms of beauty a statement: The actress painted her fingernails in colorful colors to match the rainbow. The 35-year-old stages this symbolic painting in another photo.

Megan Fox, actress

Megan Fox in September 2018

Megan Fox’s fingernails

