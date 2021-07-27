Mila Kunis, Hollywood’s uncrowned queen of lies

Actress Mila Kunis owes her breakthrough to a fist-thick lie. image:

Lies are supposed to have short legs? By the way: Mila Kunis has made it this far in Hollywood because she does not take the truth so seriously.

“Your perfect life is a perfect lie.”

This slogan is used to promote “Luckiest Girl Alive”, the new film by Mila Kunis. Even without knowing the details about the novel adaptation, I had to smile: Because lying runs surprisingly constantly through the life of the actress.

It all started with the role that brought her breakthrough. In the sitcom “The Wild 70s”, which revolves around a group of teenagers, the American was seen as Jackie from 1998 to 2006. She only got the role because she didn’t take the truth too seriously.

Kunis was only 14 years old at the audition. When the series creators asked if she was already 18, Kunis replied: “Oh, on my birthday I’ll be 18.” Yes, but a few years later.

"Lies have short legs," says the vernacular, but in the case of today's 37-year-olds, they carry quite far. On the set of "The Wild 70s" she met Ashton Kutcher.









The two did not get together at the time, but later: In the meantime, they are happily married and have two children. By the way, the fact that her gullible husband can’t see through her lies is the result of a wonderfully self-deprecating advertising clip that was broadcast at this year’s Superbowl. Kunis shines in it as a brazen chip parasite.

In a recent interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, she flew up while flunkering. For Corona reasons, Kunis was connected via webcam from home. As it turned out, she was wearing an elegant black top, but on the bottom?

Well, you guessed it: trainer pants. Short baggy trainer pants, to be exact. When she had to explain her quarantine look, she did so with her very own charm.

By the way, this also fits in with her role in “Luckiest Girl Alive”, which is to start on Netflix: In it, she plays the New Yorker Ani FaNelli, who has everything: great job, great apartment, great fiancé and a dream wedding on the horizon. But a dark secret from the past threatens to blow up the beautiful appearance …

On the subject of the past, Kunis was born in the Soviet Union, of all places, a state structure that does not even exist today. Nothing fits better with Hollywood’s wonderful lying baron.

