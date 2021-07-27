Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher: Children only bathe “when you can see dirt”

Mila Kunis (37) and Ashton Kutcher (43) have an attitude to the hygiene of their children that probably takes some getting used to for many parents. Because daughter Wyatt Isabelle (6) and son Dimitri Portwood (4) are only bathed when the dirt is visible. This is what the Hollywood parents tell in the AMERICAN “Armchair Expert” podcast by Dax Shepard (46) and Monica Padman (33).

In the video above you can see how happy her children make Mila. At that time, daughter Wyatt was still a baby.

Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, tells her interlocutors anecdotes from her childhood: “I didn’t have warm water, so I didn’t shower often anyway.” But even as a Hollywood star with plenty of money and even more water, this fact has not changed. “As soon as I had children, I didn’t wash them every day,” she says. She is not the parent who bathes his newborns – “never”.







