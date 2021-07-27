Love comeback with Offset: Rapper Cardi B deletes her Twitter account – Entertainment

Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017. Photo: Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com





Cardi B has received a lot of criticism for her reconciliation with husband Offset. The rapper draws consequences and deletes her Twitter account.

Cardi B (28, “Bodak Yellow”) is fed up: The rapper deleted her Twitter account at the weekend. The background is the reactions of her fans to the love comeback with her husband, rapper Offset (28). In mid-September, Cardi B wanted to divorce him.

In an Instagram Live video, Cardi B complained that everyone was constantly getting involved in their relationship. “A bunch of 15-year-olds want to tell me how to live my life, as if I were Ariana Grande or came from Disney or something,” the rapper scolded. She is tired of having to justify herself again and again in front of everyone.

A relationship full of highs and lows

Cardi B and Offset have been a couple since the beginning of 2017, and in September of the same year they tied the knot. In July 2018, their daughter Kulture was born. In December 2018, the couple then separated after the rapper cheated on them. A few months later, reconciliation followed. Because Offset allegedly became unfaithful to her again, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020. However, this now seems to be off the table for the time being. Shortly after her 28th birthday, the rapper confirmed the reconciliation in mid-October.





