Tuesday, July 27, 2021
KUWTK ends soon: Will Bella Thorne and her sisters become the new Kardashians? – Entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Bella Thorne at a premiere in Hollywood 2019. Photo: Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com


Kim Kardashian and Co. will soon say goodbye to their reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. Will Bella Thorne and her sisters take the place after that?

Is there already a successor for the Kardashians? In June, the last episode of the long-standing hit show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will run. Since 2007, Kim Kardashian (40) and her family have provided plenty of drama in the reality show. Ex-Disney star Bella Thorne (23) and her sisters are to ensure this in the future. This is now reported by “Page Six”, citing several insiders. According to them, “KUWTK” producer Ryan Seacrest (46) and the Thornes are currently looking for a date for a first test shoot.




That would not be true, claim the producer’s spokesmen. “This project and this news is completely wrong. Neither Ryan nor his team had any conversations with or about the Thornes. There are no plans for Ryan and the Thornes to work together,” the TV host’s representatives said.

The Thornes often get into negative headlines

The Thornes could provide a lot of explosive material on television. Both Bella and her sister Dani (28) and her half-sister Kaili (29) repeatedly make negative headlines due to small scandals. Most recently, Kaili got into arguments on the sex platform OnlyFans after she claimed that sex work was not real work. Many sex workers reacted angrily to these statements and called for a boycott of the sisters.




Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
