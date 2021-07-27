Kim Kardashian shows special photos – and is hardly recognizable

Kim Kardashian shares old photos with her fans – and is hardly recognizable with other hair color

She is known for long, brown hair and perfect eyebrows, but Kim Kardashian can also do things differently. She now showed on Instagram photos of an old shoot for which she wore a blonde mane.

Curved waist, perfectly shaped buttocks, hazel eyes and dark brown mane – that’s how fans know and love Kim Kardashian. With this look, the now 40-year-old became world famous and built a remarkable empire for herself both on social media and in real business life. One of her successful projects is the shapewear brand Skims.

On Instagram, the clever businesswoman now shared pictures that were once created for an advertising campaign for skims. For the shoot, Kim had come up with an unusual and completely different look: She had the stylists put on a blonde hairpiece and put on her perfect dark eyebrows. If fans had seen her on the street like this – they would probably only have recognized her by her extraordinary hourglass figure.

Kim Kardashian shares unusual look on Instagram



The artificial hair reaches just over the shoulders and is glamorously curved. The hairpiece has a middle part, the beginnings are dark, the rest caramel bulbous. It actually looks almost real. If it were only the blonde hair, it would be an absolutely everyday look – but the over-made up eyebrows ensure that Kim probably did not go shopping afterwards. They make the pictures interesting and “edgy”, but also don’t make the 40-year-old look very healthy.









The comments under the old pictures are still consistently positive: “Stunning”, “Beautiful”, “I’m obsessed with this style”, it says. The photos of the shapewear shoot show that Kim Kardashian can wear almost any look and still always looks great. However, her fans with the brunette mane, which has long been their trademark, should probably like it best.

sources: Instagram, “Daily Mail”

