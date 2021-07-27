Kendall and Kylie Jenner reside at the Paradise Hotel – people

Where some are looking for their great love, others go on luxury holidays.

In the reality TV show “Paradise Hotel”, the candidates search for great love between palm trees and the beach. But instead of the eleven participants, two ladies currently live in the luxury property, which is known from the reality TV show in Germany.

Kendall (25) and Kylie Jenner (23) are currently vacationing in warm Mexico and treated themselves to the luxury villa “Castle Sol de Oriente” – rental price: 4000 euros a night. Play money for the Jenner sisters!

Behind the “Paradise Hotel” are two unique luxury properties for very special occasions and well-heeled guests. The two round hotels “Castle Sol de Occidente” and “Castle Sol de Oriente” were built on a rock in Mexico. Sea view included!

Here you will find content from Instagram





To interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, you need

we give your consent. Enable social networks



In any case, Kendall and Kylie do not need to worry about lack of space. The 1000 square meters, 12 rooms, the outdoor pool, a terrace, a private beach and a beach bar have it all to yourself.

Okay, a few friends invited them: Jenner’s best friend Stassie Baby (23) and three friends from LA were allowed to come along.

And what should not be missing on a Caribbean trip to Mechikoooo? correct! Guacamole and margaritas! Between sunbathing and mirror selfies, the Jenner sisters enjoy their luxury getaway in Mexico.

No trace of Corona ….

And for all those who also have a longing for warmer climes: The fantastic villa “Castle Sol de Oriente” can be rented again from “Airbnb” from 1 February.

Only the change should then sit a little looser in any case.