Katy Perry stands by her body after giving birth

26. June 2021 – 9:50 clock

This is what women look like after the birth of their child

Wonderfully relaxed singer Katy Perry (36) walks along the beach with daughter Daisy on a holiday in Greece. What makes the trip so special? Katy shows a normal after-baby body in a purple swimsuit. Because in contrast to many new Hollywood mothers, who have a six-pack shortly after birth, Katy is casual to her still existing baby pounds, as we show in the video.

It’s not the first time Katy has publicly shown her after-baby body and doesn’t care that she doesn’t have her pre-pregnancy figure back yet. For celebrity mothers usually an absolute no-go. Especially when the birth was almost a year ago, as with Katy.