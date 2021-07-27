Jennifer Lawrence is the way: The shirt dress is the elegant summer trend 2021

Jennifer Lawrence defines a new silhouette with the shirt dress this summer
In addition to the breathtaking creations that could be seen at the haute couture shows in Paris this week, the looks in the front row also caught our attention. One of the most elegant was undoubtedly that of Jennifer Lawrence: for the Dior show, the actress was of course also equipped head-to-toe by Dior. To a dotted shirt dress, she combined a narrow belt with monogram buckle that accentuated her waist. To complete the outfit, Jennifer Lawrence opted for the pumps “J’Adior” with bow details and black XXL sunglasses worthy of the movie star.
The shirt dress not only steals the show from everyone else on the red carpet. It is so versatile that even as an elegant day look, for example in the office with flat slides, it becomes an absolute eye-catcher. We keep in mind: The shirt dress is the right choice for every occasion. Of course, you don’t have to invest 4650 euros in a Dior dress like Jennifer Lawrence – for as much as 300 euros, you can include this must-have in your capsule wardrobe.
