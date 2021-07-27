Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt: Love Sensation

A new photo should prove that Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Brad Pitt, 57, are actually supposed to meet secretly again!

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt: “Spend a lot of time together”

Will the most dreamlike Hollywood fairy tale of all time finally come true? Since their Separation in 2005 the fans of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston wish for a love comeback. Now this wish could finally come true!

While Jennifer is in front of the camera for the new season of the series “The Morning Show”, Brad is shooting the film “Bullet Train” – very close! chance? Possible, but a very nice one!

Does a photo reveal their secret relationship?

As the British newspaper “The Sun” reports, the two actors see each other regularly again:









Not only did they visit each other on set, but they also spend a lot of time together after the end of filming. Brad picks jennifer up some days soagr,

knows a production employee of their series.

This is also matched by the speculation that Jen showed her ex in her Instagram story. There she posted a photo of herself and her dog – and in the background is a man who is supposed to be Brad Pitt.

The insider reveals: “They are still keeping a low profile, but they have recently come very close again and have supported each other. You can see how happy they are.” Haaaach, how romantic!

