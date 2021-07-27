Investigations against Amber Heard? Now their lawyers are speaking!

Does Amber Heard (35) now even have to reckon with a prison sentence? The actress accused her ex Johnny Depp(57) of smashing their shared penthouse in 2016 and hit her with a phone as part of a delander trial under oath. However, the bodycam videos of the police officers present that evening showed a tidy apartment. That is why we should: amber now threaten up to four years in prison for perjury – but their lawyers deny this!

how radar reported, claim Ambers Lawyers that the Los Angeles Police Department would not conduct an investigation into perjury against their client. For this reason, she logically does not face a prison sentence of up to four years. “The statute of limitations for perjury in California is three years and has long expired, so an investigation, charge, conviction, or imprisonment is impossible.”debit Ambers Lawyer Elaine Bredehoft have argued.

How things will continue for the blonde and pirates of the Caribbean star remains to be seen. But if it turns out that the beauty lied and manipulated evidence, that could end pretty badly for her – in the worst case, she would then have to pay a total of 50 million US dollars to her ex.









Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Los Angeles, 2015

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015

Amber Heard, Model

