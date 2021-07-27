Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Happy Birthday Cardi B. – Birthday party with snakes, gold lions and fireworks

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B. is known for her sensational concerts, outfits and songs. Now the rapper proves that she doesn’t shy away from anything even at parties. On Instagram, she shares a video of her 28th birthday party. “I’m still processing all the love I got on my birthday. It was really a beautiful night,” writes the mother of a two-year-old daughter.

Elephants, lions and flowers

The shots show snakes lying around the body of belly dancers and numerous photographers photographing Cardi B. dancing. The decoration consists of golden lions, giant elephant statues and pink flower arrangements. A colorful light show, including LED fireworks, was also provided. However, there is not much to feel from the corona pandemic: only a few guests wear a mask.




The musician seems to be doing well, despite her separation from husband Offset. In mid-September, B. filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The application, which was submitted to a court in the US state of Georgia, said according to the US magazine “People” that the marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar and she was born in New York on October 11, 1992. She became known through hits like “Drip” (2018) and “WAP” (2020).


