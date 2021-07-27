Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Friends doubt: Did Ariana Grande get engaged too quickly?

By Arjun Sethi
Was Ariana Grande (27) a little too hasty? At the end of last year, the singer surprised with a new love hammer: her boyfriend Dalton Gomez had stopped for her hand! According to insiders, the two should not be together for a whole year – nevertheless, the “No Tears Left To Cry” interpreter is said to have found her great love in the real estate agent. Ari’s friends do not seem to be able to fully understand the haste of the two turtle doves: Allegedly, the application came too early for them!

“They are very much in love at the moment. But her friends think the engagement was a bit rushed”, revealed an acquaintance from the environment of the pop singer now to Entertainment Tonight. Her circle of friends fears that the relationship could ultimately be short-lived. Will your loved ones already see a repeat of the Pete Davidson (27) drama coming? 2018 had Ariana namely caused a big stir after she had broken up the lightning engagement with the comedian after just under three months.

Her deceased, on the other hand, does not seem to have any problems with the rapid engagement. “He is really happy for her”, claimed a confidant Petes Recently compared to Hollywood Life. The 27-year-old is now over the time with the musician and wishes her “only the best”.

Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande at the Grammy Awards, 2020
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
