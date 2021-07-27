Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNewsFashion misstep? Jennifer Lawrence wears nightgown look
News

Fashion misstep? Jennifer Lawrence wears nightgown look

By Arjun Sethi
0
54




Has she stepped into a style blunder here? Jennifer Lawrence (30) is one of the most sought-after actresses in the world. At red carpet events and press events, the Hollywood beauty is always a feast for the eyes. But a few days ago, the “Red Sparrow” actress was anything but glamorous – and so the fans don’t even know her idol: J.Law showed up on the film set of her new flick with a nightgown outfit that took some getting used to!

Paparazzi caught the 30-year-old a few days ago on the set of her new blockbuster “Red, White and Water” in a rather bizarre look. The actress was wrapped in a long white dress that could pass smoothly as a nightgown. She combined black and white flip-flops. The beauty rounded off her rather relaxed look with a messy Dutt hairstyle.

Is her grim look related to the persistent pregnancy rumors? For several weeks now, there has been speculation in the press as to whether Jen and her husband Cooke Maroney are in joyful anticipation. Again and again pictures had appeared that show the beauty with a small belly. However, the two have not yet confirmed anything.




Jennifer Lawrence im September 2019 in Paris
Jennifer Lawrence, actress
Jennifer Lawrence in June 2021


Previous articleMegan Fox falls into Photoshop trap – Look at the bottom right of the picture … – Guys
Next articleYou can’t get in here, Rihanna
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv