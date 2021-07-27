Energetic support for Bella Thorne

RTL.de>Feeds>
30. December 2019 – 9:36 clock
Actress Jessica Chastain fully supports her show business colleague Bella Thorne. She congratulated on Twitter after seeing Bella’s glittering Christmas present.
A glittering gift
The reason for Jessica’s statement of support was a Christmas present that Bella received from her sister: a director’s chair decorated over and over with glitter, which inspired the actress (‘Midnight Sun’). On Twitter, she shared the surprise with her followers, writing: “My sister gave me the best gift. In 2020, it’s all about directing. I’m so excited to start this movie. I’ve been lucky enough to talk to Michael Bay this week about some of the films I’m going to be staging. It’s all so exciting. Everything is just coming together. Wish me luck.” The other actress promptly complied with the request and wrote in a comment under the picture: “I am so happy for you, sweetness. Congratulations.”
Bella Thorne already has directing experience
Bella recently announced that she will soon be directing a new thriller written by Zander Cote. Filming will begin in the summer. But the movie star is not completely inexperienced. This year (19) Bella has already staged two small projects. She shot the porn ‘Her & Him’, which was part of Pornhub’s ‘Visionaries Director’s Series’, and the music video for Steve Aoki’s song ‘Do Not Disturb’.
