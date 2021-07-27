Energetic support for Bella Thorne

The reason for Jessica’s statement of support was a Christmas present that Bella received from her sister: a director’s chair decorated over and over with glitter, which inspired the actress (‘Midnight Sun’). On Twitter, she shared the surprise with her followers, writing: “My sister gave me the best gift. In 2020, it’s all about directing. I’m so excited to start this movie. I’ve been lucky enough to talk to Michael Bay this week about some of the films I’m going to be staging. It’s all so exciting. Everything is just coming together. Wish me luck.” The other actress promptly complied with the request and wrote in a comment under the picture: “I am so happy for you, sweetness. Congratulations.”







