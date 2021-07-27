Corona-Ticker Oberbayern: Corona vaccination on the Jenner possible

8.03 a.m.: Covid19 vaccination possible for the first time at jenner

The Health Authority Berchtesgadener Land has decided to offer corona vaccination offers in special places. Next Saturday (31.7.) there will therefore be an offer for excursionists at the Jenner mountain station. A mobile team will vaccinate mountain hikers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at an altitude of around 1,800 meters. The offer is aimed at all persons who are entitled to vaccination under the Corona Vaccination Ordinance, regardless of their place of residence.

Vaccinations with the vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are offered. The second vaccination can be taken after three weeks at the same place or in the vaccination center. If you choose Johnson & Johnson, you do not need a second vaccination. A digital proof of vaccination will be issued on site.

Tuesday, 27.7.

3.30 p.m.: Bavaria’s highest incidence value in the Lkr. Berchtesgadener Land

The number of reported new corona infections in Upper Bavaria continues to rise slightly. According to the State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL), the 7-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 18.2 (previous day: 17.7). Of the Bavarian administrative districts, Upper Bavaria thus has the highest value. The district with the highest 7-day incidence in Bavaria is the Berchtesgadener Land: the value there is 58.5. In Upper Bavaria, only the district of Starnberg currently exceeds the incidence value of 25 with 26.3.









1.00 p.m.: Digital vaccination certificates at the Ebersberg Vaccination Centre

Because the German Pharmacists’ Association had to stop the issuance of digital vaccination certificates due to a security gap, the vaccination center in Ebersberg offers all district citizens to receive the digital vaccination certificate there from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The vaccination certificates and the identity card must be brought along.

9.00 a.m.: “Impf-Drive-In” also for holidaymakers on the A 8

In Taufkirchen you can get vaccinated against Corona on Monday (26.7.) while driving by: At the Jochen Schweizer Arena there is the first “Impf-Drive-In” of the district. It is an offer of the vaccination center Oberhaching, which all German citizens can use: “Even holidaymakers who are on the way there or back to the south are cordially invited to drive by,” it says in a message from the district office. The arena is located directly on the A8. It is open from 11.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. The “Impf-Drive-In” in Taufkirchen will initially start as a pilot project. If it is well received, further dates will follow.

Monday, July 26, 2021