Pure luxury: Cardi B shows her Valentine’s Day gifts!

02/15/2021 08:00 PM

Luxury trip, designer bag and Co.: Cardi B shows us her Valentine’s Day gifts from her husband Offset – more luxury is not possible!

That Cardi B (28) and her husband rapper Offset (29) love extravagant luxury is not unknown. No wonder that the American pulls out all the stops for his sweetheart on Valentine’s Day…

Bird cage bag for 19,000 euros

Cardi likes to share her life with her more than 82 million Instagram followers. Of course, she now proudly shows her gifts, which she received from husband Offset for Valentine’s Day. He has – how could it be otherwise – also reached quite deep into his pocket. The first gift is a Chanel handbag in birdcage look for as much as $22,500. That’s the equivalent of about 19,000 euros.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“The gift for men must be cheaper”

Of course, the designer bag alone is not good enough for the rapper. She recently said on Twitter: “Men also deserve a Valentine’s Day gift, but it must be cheaper than that for the woman.” Offset probably played it safe and flew the two with the private jet to an unknown, but summery place. There, the rapper also had the whole suite of the two turtle doves decorated with countless roses and balloons.









View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

All good things come in threes

Anyone who thinks that’s it – is wrong! As you know, all good things come in threes, right? So there was a designer handbag, luxury trip and flowers, also a golden luxury watch from Patek Philippe. Their price is probably also at least in the six-digit range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Culture disturbs romantic togetherness

But there is one thing you can’t buy with money: If the little daughter absolutely wants to go to the parents, it’s hard to stop… At the romantic dinner, which Cardi and Offset actually want to enjoy together, they are disturbed by their daughter Kulture. Well, at least she gives her mom a rose and her dad even gets a kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

(AK)