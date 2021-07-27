Camila Cabello: First pictures of her role as Cinderella – Cologne

Already a while ago it was announced that the pop star Camila Cabello will play the role of Cinderella. Now there are first pictures of the singer from the musical.









Camila Cabello gets a magical transformation for her upcoming musical on Amazon Prime, Cinderella. This week, the first pictures of the musical, which will be released on Amazon Prime in September, were published. They show the 24-year-old singer in two different scenes from the adaptation of the fairy tale, reports ‘E!’.

The first shot shows Camila in a less elegant robe while she is presumably working on her dress for the ball. In the second picture, she shines in this beautiful dress while looking in love into the eyes of Prince Robert. This is played by newcomer Nicholas Galitzin, also known from the movie “Blumhouse’s The Witch club”. Stars such as Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and James Corden will also be seen in the musical. It is directed by Kay Cannon, the screenwriter of “Pitch Perfect”. The description of the film makes it clear that it is a reinterpretation of the classic:

“The film is a musically driven reinterpretation of traditional history. Cinderella is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world allows. With the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she has the courage to make her dreams come true.”

Camila Cabello: How the singer combines music and acting in Cinderella

The successful world star Camila Cabello has stormed all charts with songs like “Havana”. Although the former Fifth Harmony singer wasn’t previously known for her acting, everyone is excited about her new interpretation of the iconic fairy tale Cinderella.

In addition to acting, Camila Cabello has also dealt with the musical projects of the film. According to media reports in 2019, she has already worked on the original songs for the film. In addition to Beyonce’s successful pop song “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by the Eurythmics will also be heard. The song by Beyonce was even covered by Camila for the Amazon Prime film project, reports ‘MTV’.

