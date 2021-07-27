Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander unpacks over 55-hour marriage

Tuesday, July 27, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
In an interview with Britain’s Daily Mail, Jason claims that the “controlling forces” currently gathering around Britney have always had a grip on her. He means Britney’s mother Lynne and father Jamie. “What they did to Britney and me would have made all the warning bells ring,” Jason says today.

How did the wedding come about?




Britney and friends had celebrated New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. There they are said to have celebrated, drank and had sex for three days, according to Jason. “It was five o’clock in the morning and we were sitting in bed talking. She asked me to go on tour with her. I told her I couldn’t. I was in college on a football scholarship. Then she asked me to get married,” Jason says of the famous night. “We felt that this was a way to be together. Britney already felt trapped, everyone made money with her. We thought if we were married, they would have to allow us to be together.”

The two sneaked out of their suite past Britney’s security guards, rented a limo and drove to a wedding chapel. For a marriage license, the driver took her to a courthouse that was open around the clock. With that we went to the altar.

Jason recalls, “Britney had no cash, even then she had no access to money. So I paid for everything, the wedding, the photos and the video.”


