Brad Pitt: He wins divorce battle against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fighting for their children in court for nearly five years. Now a decision should have been made.

Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 45, will share custody of five of their six children on an equal footing, US media reports. This is said to have been determined by a court in a preliminary decision. Whether the decision is already legally binding is unknown.

According to “People”, the matter is about custody of the still underage Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and Knox, 12. Maddox, 19, the oldest child, is no longer part of the agreement. An insider explains to the US magazine “People” that the actor’s longing wish has now come true: “Brad was awarded significantly more time with the kids. Previously, he had very limited time.”

A source tells Page Six about the new agreement that “Angie has done everything possible to[e zu] prevent”. She wants to take care of her daughters and sons alone and accused Pitt in court, among other things, of domestic violence. Jolie even wanted her children to testify against her father in court, US media write. The adult Maddox has complied with his mother’s request and made negative statements about the “Fight Club” star in March 2021.

But the court apparently disagrees with the Hollywood actress. The source told Page Six: “This process took several months, and there were a plethora of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who talked to the children and were around them. The decision was made on that basis.”

Whether it will remain with the new court decision, remains to be seen. Angelina Jolie wants to continue her legal battle and could appeal, claims “Page Six”. Most recently, she had accused Judge John Ouderkirk of bias. Publicly, none of the parties has so far commented on the matter. The former Hollywood dream couple had been in a relationship since 2005 and had also been married since 2014. In September 2016, the separation became known.

