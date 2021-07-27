Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Billie Eilish Releases Intimate Acoustic Version of “Your Power”

By Arjun Sethi
Billie Eilish and Finneas play a reduced version of “Your Power” from the upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”.



Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell


Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Billie Eilish and Finneas play a reduced version of “Your Power” from the upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”.




With their single “Your Power” proved US pop star Billie Eilish already in spring 2021, how changeable she is as an artist. The Eilish-typical dark synths gave way to a surprisingly analog guitar sound on “Your Power”. Now the singer released an even more reduced version of the folk ballad, including a music video.

Eilish focuses on simplicity

On July 18, a clip of the live performance of the single was released. In it, Eilish is accompanied by brother Finneas O’Connell on the guitar – the siblings do without other instruments. Visually, director Kyle Goldberg, who has already directed bands such as Mumford and Sons and The Chainsmokers, emphasizes the simplicity of the acoustic version. In an old-fashioned four-to-three format, Goldberg shows the siblings in a narrow corridor lined with studded curtains.

On “Your Power,” Eilish sings about the abuse of power by older men, whether in relationships or in the music and film industries. Aptly, the camera in Goldberg’s music video sneaks closer and closer to Eilish and surrounds the 19-year-old singer in the midst of flowing material. Whether pleasant intimacy or already uncomfortable narrowness is conveyed here is left to the eye of the beholder.

“Your Power” is the third single from Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” which will be released on July 30, 2021.

