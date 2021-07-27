Billie Eilish Breaks Apple Music Record Ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’ Drop

“Happier Than Ever” is the most added album in the history of Apple Music.

New album thanks to Corona

While millions of people curse the corona crisis, fans of Billie Eilish can be more or less happy about the virus. Actually, the exceptional American talent would have countless concerts between March and July 2020 during her “Where Do We Go?” world tour and should be on stage in the USA and Europe. After the first three shows, all remaining dates had to be cancelled completely and Eilish retired to her parents’ home in Los Angeles. Fittingly, she had taken a completely new path, telling Zane Lowe on the Beats 1 radio show: “That’s what we’ve been talking about for months: how humble this year has been for so many people and as much as I wish I could have had the year I had planned – with and tour and blah, blah, blah – … We would never have made this album. […] I’m really happy that we were able to create the tracks we worked out. And I can’t wait for you to hear them. I can’t wait for the world to hear them. I am very excited and hopeful about the future.”

During the Corona crisis, Eilish had created the album “Happier Than Ever” and wants to release the prank on Friday, July 30, 2021.









New world record

While Billie had already released the first five singles of her upcoming second studio album and “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power” had mutated into the only number one hits to date, her fans are already eagerly awaiting the complete project. It even goes so far that Eilish had set a new record on Apple Music without her knowledge and “Happier Than Ever” had mutated into the most added album in the history of the platform. Over 1,028,000 fans have already saved the LP and are waiting for it to be released in a few days.

Billie’s album “Happier Than Ever” is the most pre-added album ever in @AppleMusic‘s history.

“Happier Than Ever” is out this Friday, July 30. Pre-add it now: https://t.co/5bkCKy4zfu pic.twitter.com/n0IHz23UDS — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 26, 2021

“That’s crazy. Wow, that’s crazy. I hope it won’t disappoint,” Billie Eilish told Zane Lowe, looking forward to the release of her album.