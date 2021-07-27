Ashton doesn’t listen to them

Performing on ‘The Last Show with Stephen Colbert’, she explains: “The best thing about him is that he’s really smart at involving me in everything. […] He is also very clever at knowing that sometimes you shouldn’t listen to your wife! […] He said, ‘Hey, there’s this company, it’s kind of a ride-sharing… kind of a taxi company, but anyone can drive the taxi.’ I said, ‘This is the worst idea ever.'” And Mila was “angry” when Ashton suggested that she try Uber for herself. She adds: “I was like, ‘You want to put me in a car with a stranger? What’s wrong with you?'”









The ‘Bad Moms’ actress was similarly angry when Ashton – who was also an early investor in Airbnb – wanted to invest in something again. “He sat down next to me and said, ‘Hey, Babe, I have to explain this thing to you, tell me if I’m crazy.’ He said, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency, and there’s this company’ – that was over eight years ago – it’s called Bitcoin.'” She also wanted to stop him from doing so. “I said, ‘Well, I think that’s a terrible idea.’ And he said, ‘Cool, we’re investing in them.'” But Mila admits: “I’ve never been happier to be in the wrong!”

BANG Showbiz