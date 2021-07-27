Angelina Jolie: Was adopted son Maddox bought by family?

1/7 Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton adopt son Maddox together in 2002.

Jolie explained that she would never take her child away from a mother.

7/7 Has six children with Knox (from left), Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox: Angelina Jolie.

Was Angelina Jolie’s (46) eldest son Maddox (19) stolen from his birth family? This question comes up again with a new documentary. In “The Stolen Children”, film student Elizabeth Jacobs (21) investigates the allegations that alleged orphans in Cambodia were bought up by “Baby Finder” by poor families and then placed with rich Western families. A well-known adoption broker named Lauryn Galindo was arrested in 2004 for falsifying birth documents to obtain U.S. orphan visas. According to the Sun, between 1997 and 2001, Galindo’s Seattle International Adoptions agency was responsible for half of all adoptions (800 out of 1600) from Cambodia to U.S. parents.

Jolie is said to have checked the death of parents

In 2002, Jolie and her then husband Billy Bob Thornton (65) adopted their son Maddox through the mediation of Galindo. Shortly thereafter, she was arrested together with her sister Lynn Devin and charged with forgery of documents. Kek Galibru, head of the human rights agency Licadho, which investigated the adoption scandal, said of Maddox at the time: “I am sure that this child was not a real orphan and was not given away.” Jolie claimed, however, that she had “closely verified” that Maddox’s parents were really dead. “I would never take her child away from a mother. I can only imagine how terrible it would feel,” Jolie said at the time.

In 2017, a Cambodian man claimed that he was Maddox’s biological father. According to Mounh Sarath (53), the adoption papers contained false information in order to get the process through as quickly as possible. So far, there is no evidence that Jolie or Thornton knew about it at the time.

