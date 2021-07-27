Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNewsAngelina Jolie: Was adopted son Maddox bought by family?
News

Angelina Jolie: Was adopted son Maddox bought by family?

By Arjun Sethi
0
25




  • 1/7

    Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton adopt son Maddox together in 2002.

  • 2/7

    When Maddox – here in 2014 at the age of 13 – was adopted, “Seattle International Adoptions” by Lauryn Galindo pretended that he was an orphan.

  • 6/7




    Jolie explained that she would never take her child away from a mother.

  • 7/7

    Has six children with Knox (from left), Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox: Angelina Jolie.

Was Angelina Jolie’s (46) eldest son Maddox (19) stolen from his birth family? This question comes up again with a new documentary. In “The Stolen Children”, film student Elizabeth Jacobs (21) investigates the allegations that alleged orphans in Cambodia were bought up by “Baby Finder” by poor families and then placed with rich Western families.

A well-known adoption broker named Lauryn Galindo was arrested in 2004 for falsifying birth documents to obtain U.S. orphan visas. According to the Sun, between 1997 and 2001, Galindo’s Seattle International Adoptions agency was responsible for half of all adoptions (800 out of 1600) from Cambodia to U.S. parents.

Jolie is said to have checked the death of parents


Previous articleSelena Gomez: She’s still struggling with separation from Justin Bieber
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv