Amber Heard Divorce: Do THESE PHOTOS Prove Johnny Depp’s Innocence? – People

Dream of the Caribbean? Probably rather a curse!

The divorce war between Amber Heard (35) and cinema pirate Johnny Depp (57) is really picking up speed again. After spectacular new police videos and investigations into perjury against Amber, BILD now has more exclusive new evidence photos. And these make Heard’s statements appear in a completely new light.





Johnny Depp at the trial in London in JulyPhoto: REUTERS



These are never-before-seen shots of Depp’s Caribbean island “Little Hall’s Pond Cay” (Bahamas): sun, beach, cuddly kisses!

BRISANT: The photos of the love holiday were taken by the British star photographer Greg Williams (48) in December 2015. They were created on the sidelines of a fashion shoot that Amber did while on holiday on the island. Only TEN days before, Johnny Depp is said to have abused her severely, according to her statement.

So heavy that supposedly even the bed frame splintered! The incident played a central role in last year’s trial in London. The pictures were just not yet available.

Amber: “I had bruised ribs, hematomas all over my body (…), two blue eyes, a broken nose, an open lip.”













This photo is supposed to show abuse by Johnny DeppPhoto: AP



SO NOW THESE PICTURES!

A happy, radiant amber who cuddles with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp, romps on the beach or rides over the waves in a rubber hose at high speed (water tubing). How does this fit in with the supposedly bad injuries?

BILD asked the renowned emergency physician Prof. Peter Sefrin, member of the DRK Presidium, how this is medically possible: “Both a broken nasal bone and a rib bruise can cause very severe pain, the rib bruise especially when breathing. Externally, you do not necessarily see this, although a broken nose can also be very crooked. The nose, if it is broken, must be operated, a rib bruise heals after about 14 days.”

Noteworthy: There is no medical certificate or X-rays of the broken nose from the incident of the alleged abuse on December 15, 2015. Amber’s private nurse, who called her in two days after the incident, testified at the time that she could not see any visible injuries.

Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft referred BILD to the London court ruling, which followed her client’s accounts of the abuse and the objection of a subsequent vacation: “All evidence has already been fully taken into account.”

Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldmann (52) sees it differently. He told BILD: “Ever new evidence shows that Amber has committed various perjury in court. Nothing speaks for broken nose, bruised ribs, blue eyes, open lip and hematomas all over your body when you are photographed just a few days later while surfing and jumping around on the beach in a bikini.”

Why are more and more new documents now emerging that could relieve Depp? Why not already in the process in London?

THE FACT IS: Due to Corona largely unnoticed, a new process is already underway in the USA. Depp is suing Amber for $50 million in damages. In the course of this procedure, more and more evidence is now being brought to light. A jury will decide in April 2022.