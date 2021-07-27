After years: Jennifer Lawrence shows up again at event

Jennifer Lawrence (30) is making her comeback in high society! The beautiful actress has always been a welcome guest at big events or celebrations. Especially with her elegant looks, the “Red Sparrow” actress could always inspire. But in 2019, the beauty suddenly disappeared from the scene – until now: After almost two years visited Jennifer now for the first time again an event!

Pictures from the weekend show the blonde at the Fashion Week in Paris. For the show of Christian Dior The 30-year-old really threw herself into a shell – and shone in a white shirt blous dress with black dots. She combined the chic model with black pumps and large black sunglasses, with which she almost seemed to hide her face from the photographers.

Jen’s absence at parties and Co. pushed many fans recently on the wild rumors about the Hollywood notoriety: Numerous US media had speculated about a possible pregnancy of the actress. At her current appearance during Fashion Week, however, there was nothing to see of a baby bump.

display







Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week 2021

display

Jennifer Lawrence and Maria Grazia Chiuri at Fashion Week in Paris, July 2021

display

Jennifer Lawrence at the “Dark Phoenix” premiere in Hollywood in June 2019

20 That’s not my taste!



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]