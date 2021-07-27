Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNewsAfter years: Jennifer Lawrence shows up again at event
News

After years: Jennifer Lawrence shows up again at event

By Arjun Sethi
0
52




Jennifer Lawrence (30) is making her comeback in high society! The beautiful actress has always been a welcome guest at big events or celebrations. Especially with her elegant looks, the “Red Sparrow” actress could always inspire. But in 2019, the beauty suddenly disappeared from the scene – until now: After almost two years visited Jennifer now for the first time again an event!

Pictures from the weekend show the blonde at the Fashion Week in Paris. For the show of Christian Dior The 30-year-old really threw herself into a shell – and shone in a white shirt blous dress with black dots. She combined the chic model with black pumps and large black sunglasses, with which she almost seemed to hide her face from the photographers.

Jen’s absence at parties and Co. pushed many fans recently on the wild rumors about the Hollywood notoriety: Numerous US media had speculated about a possible pregnancy of the actress. At her current appearance during Fashion Week, however, there was nothing to see of a baby bump.

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week 2021
Jennifer Lawrence and Maria Grazia Chiuri at Fashion Week in Paris, July 2021
Jennifer Lawrence at the “Dark Phoenix” premiere in Hollywood in June 2019


Previous articleWorried mother: Megan Fox wants to protect her son from bullying at school – Panorama
Next articleEmbarrassing Bieber, rude Rihanna – the biggest arena mishaps
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv