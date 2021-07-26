Why stars like Shia LaBeouf and Angelina Jolie want their ex-lovers back

1 / 8 Once again, things are bubbling in Hollywood’s kitchen. They are fueled by Angelina Jolie. The actress is to tie up again with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. imago images/ZUMA Wire At least she was caught by paparazzi entering the house where Miller has his apartment with a bottle of red wine. She is said to have spent three hours in it. imago images/POP-EYE In an interview, the 46-year-old once admitted that the divorce from the actor “was probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.” They were married from 1996 to 1999. imago images/Everett Collection

“Old love does not rust” seem to take some celebrities literally.

After Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck’s (48) seemingly rekindled romance, other VIPs are also interested in their ex-partners again.

For example, Angelina Jolie (46) was visited by her ex-husband during an evening visit – no, not Brad Pitt! – Jonny Lee Miller (48) spotted, J.Los Ex A-Rod (45) raves on Instagram for the mother of his children and Shia LaBeouf (35) shows up publicly on a bike trip with his former wife Mia Goth (27).

There is love in the air – or is it just the habit and the familiar? The latest trend in Hollywood when it comes to butterflies in the stomach, rose-colored glasses and palpitations seems to be the return to the ex-partner. Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48) have recently shown that old love does not rust.

17 years after their first relationship attempt, the two should crackle again properly. Even during the holidays together, Bennifer, as the power couple was already called at the time, were already spotted. Whether it is actually serious again or just a nice summer romance, remains to be seen, but Lopez and Affleck hit the love zeitgeist with their supposed comeback. The proof is provided by the following VIPs, who also seem to (want to) fall back into the familiar lap.

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband

Anyone who thinks that something is about to happen between the actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) is mistaken. The two are still in divorce dispute. Instead, the 46-year-old fuels the rumors with another deceased. The US magazine “Page Six” photographed Jolie entering the apartment building in New York where her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller lives. In the luggage: a bottle of red wine. She is said to have stayed with the actor for about three hours.

Miller and Jolie were married from 1996 to 1999. The 48-year-old was the actress’s very first husband, whom she met and loved during the filming of “Hackers – Im Netz des FBI”. The two remained friends even after the divorce. In a 2004 interview, Jolie even confessed that the separation from Miller was “probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.” Who knows, maybe there will be a happy ending for the ex-couple in the second attempt.

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia

“What Jennifer can do, I’ve been doing for a long time” – probably thought A-Rod (45). After the end with J.Lo after almost four years of relationship Ende April and the headlines about a love comeback of her and Ben Affleck, the baseball star also seems to be fishing in old waters again. At least it seems on Instagram. At the weekend, A-Rod was in the fitness center with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – together they have daughters Natasha (16) and Ella (13). He even posted some snapshots of her training session in his story.

In it was Cynthia, for example, who lovingly takes care of the apparently injured leg of the athlete. “Cynthia is a world-class mom to our daughters,” he enthused. In contrast to Bennifer, whose hearts are full of flames, fans are disappointed in this love affair. His ex has long since been forgiven, very happy with the broker Angel Nicolas. But who knows – what is not, can still become.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

Already last year in April, the two fueled the rumor mill about a comeback of their love. At that time, both LaBeouf and Mia Goth were seen again with their wedding rings. Last week, the actor and the 27-year-old were again photographed by lurking paparazzi – dressed in sports on Monday during a joint excursion by bike in California and the following day while shopping in a camping store.

The ex-couple fell in love during a video shoot in 2014. Two years later, the wedding in Las Vegas followed, in 2018 the divorce. LaBeouf and Goth are known for having a constant on-off relationship. Whether they give their love a new chance or they have just become friends? There is no statement so far.