Venice Film Festival: These top films will be shown

Monday, July 26, 2021
“Dune” and others
Zendaya in "Dune" by Denis Villeneuve: The film celebrates its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Photo: © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

This year’s Venice Film Festival will take place from 1 to 11 September. Now it is known which films will be shown and will go into the race for the Golden Lion.




At the 78th Venice International Film Festival (1 to 11 September), star-studded films will once again be shown this year. The line-up has now been announced on the official website. Among them are the sci-fi epic “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve (53), the movie “Spencer” about Lady Diana (1961-1997) with Kristen Stewart (31) in the leading role and the drama “Madres paralelas” by director Pedro Almodóvar (71) with Penélope Cruz (47). The latter film as well as “Spencer” also go into the race for the Golden Lion. “Dune” will celebrate its world premiere at the film festival.


Other films shown outside the competition that also celebrate their world premiere are “Halloween Kills” by David Gordon Green (46), the twelfth part of the “Halloween” horror series, the historical epic “The Last Duel” with Adam Driver (37), Matt Damon (50) and Jodie Comer (28) as well as the horror thriller “Last Night in Soho” by Edgar Wright (47).


Big stars expected in Venice


21 films enter the race for the Golden Lion: In addition to “Madres paralelas” and “Spencer”, there are also “The Power of the Dog” with Kirsten Dunst (39) and Benedict Cumberbatch (45), “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” with Kate Hudson (42) and “The Lost Daughter” with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (47) in the competition. At the Lido, the crème de la crème of the stars is expected.


