Separation with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?

Have Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabelo separated? At least one insider now claims this to US media.

Allegedly, the two are taking a break from their relationship.

Relationship break: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello separated?

As an insider now told InTouch claims, the couple is currently going their separate ways. Supposedly, Shawn and Camila are taking a break from their relationship. Actually, the singer should have gone back to Los Angeles with the 22-year-old, but according to Insider, she has now put these plans aside for the time being. Both obviously need more time for themselves.

While Camila posted a photo with Shawn in May, a recent Instagram post is now fueling the rumor mill. “Everyone is fighting a secret battle that no one knows about,” writes the 23-year-old and emphasizes the importance of being understanding and careful when dealing with people. Fans suspect that this could be the separation from Shawn Mendes.









Fans claim relationship is fake

The fact that the couple shows fewer and fewer moments together, however, could also be related to the fact that fans of the two repeatedly claimed that the relationship was fake. Because on the net there is always a hail of criticism against the two. The couple would post too many couple photos and somehow totally exaggerate it. Some even inse accuse the two of them of being fake and a pure PR gag. The public love affairs and wild cuddles are too much, according to some fans.

Actually, Camila Cabello had said in a BBC interview that she would not be limited by this and yet continue to post public confessions of love. Who knows, maybe the couple has changed their mind and just withdrawn a bit. Whether at the Separation rumors so there is actually something to it, is unclear. Both have not yet commented on this.



