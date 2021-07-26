Selena Gomez: TikTok Puzzle: Is She Talking About Her Ex Justin Bieber Here?









From 2010 to 2013, actress Selena Gomez (29) and singer Justin Bieber (27) kept fans in susm with a hot on-off relationship. At the end of 2017, they tried again with each other, but the relationship was short-lived. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is married to model Hailey Bieber (24). The two said “I do” in October 2018. Selena, on the other hand, has been single for some time. Has the actress and singer now humorously processed her failed relationship with Justin in a TikTok video?

Love-Out of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber because of false zodiac sign?

In the short video, the 29-year-old, dressed all in red, moves her lips in sync with the male voice of TikToker Owen Unruh, from whom the original video originates. In German translation, he explains: “So you tell me that you can’t read his birth chart but the warning signs, sister?”

Zodiac signs of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber too similar?

Perhaps Selena Gomez would actually have been spared a lot of trouble if she had taken a closer look at Justin Bieber’s date of birth. While the singer is the zodiac sign Pisces, Selena has the zodiac sign Cancer.









If you can’t see this post, please click here. Both have in common a great depth of soul and a sense of romance, but also a capricious being when they get into distress in a relationship. And perhaps it was precisely these similarities that caused problems for the former couple in their partnership. Because a lasting relationship does not live on romance alone. A little sense of reality is also required.

Selena Gomez looks back on past relationships The fact that the singer is now much more grounded, she recently revealed in an interview with “vogue.com.au”. There she said about the word “Rare” (in German: “rare” or “rare”), which adorns her cosmetic line “Rare Beauty”: “I think I had to find this word for myself, because in previous relationships I have always felt inferior and not equal.” She also confessed, “I think most of my relationships are cursed. In a way, I was too young to be exposed to certain experiences in relationships.”