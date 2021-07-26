Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeNewsScared! Rihanna has already been broken into again
News

Scared! Rihanna has already been broken into again

By Arjun Sethi
0
60




Again there was a frightening incident at Rihanna (33)! Actually, the singer has every reason to be happy, because she is in love to both ears! She recently made her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky (32) public. But this current incident should probably cause her some concern despite the newfound happiness of love, because: Someone broke into her house!

how TMZ reported that last week an intruder gained access to one of Rihannas Property in Los Angeles by climbing over a wall. The stranger is said to have been spotted around 7 o’clock in the morning on their property. When the police arrived, however, he was no longer there – apparently he fled in time. The man is now being investigated. By the way, Riri himself was not present at the time of the incident. loud TMZ it is assumed that she rented out the house.

But whether she still lives in the house or not – Rihanna knows the dark side of life in the spotlight all too well. In the past, she has often had to deal with burglaries and even creepy stalkers. It wasn’t until 2019 that one of these stalkers stood trial.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards
Rihanna, 2021
Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event in September 2018 in New York


Previous articleTo the hit film “Black Widow” – What does Scarlett Johansson have that others don’t?
Next articleMila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wanted to make their house like a barn
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv