Scared! Rihanna has already been broken into again

Again there was a frightening incident at Rihanna (33)! Actually, the singer has every reason to be happy, because she is in love to both ears! She recently made her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky (32) public. But this current incident should probably cause her some concern despite the newfound happiness of love, because: Someone broke into her house!

how TMZ reported that last week an intruder gained access to one of Rihannas Property in Los Angeles by climbing over a wall. The stranger is said to have been spotted around 7 o’clock in the morning on their property. When the police arrived, however, he was no longer there – apparently he fled in time. The man is now being investigated. By the way, Riri himself was not present at the time of the incident. loud TMZ it is assumed that she rented out the house.

But whether she still lives in the house or not – Rihanna knows the dark side of life in the spotlight all too well. In the past, she has often had to deal with burglaries and even creepy stalkers. It wasn’t until 2019 that one of these stalkers stood trial.

display







ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards

display

Rihanna, 2021

display

Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event in September 2018 in New York

24 No, I wasn’t aware of that. 33 Yes, unfortunately this is part of life in the limelight.



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]