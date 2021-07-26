Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: a style critique – style

Rihanna: Show presence

The data starts again, so it’s high time for inspiration – the pictures of the romantic evening of the new It-Couple are just right. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially a couple, and this has made reality what they played in the super stupid video from 2013: In “Fashion Killa” the two love fashion and they love each other, in luxurious boutiques! Yes, the singer is really a fashion power. In contrast to Beyoncé’s bestsellers at Adidas, she had to discontinue her sophisticated luxury line in cooperation with LVMH. But while Beyoncé was a few years ago the U.S.Vogue Rihanna had himself photographed for the French edition. That’s a bit more subversive. You could also say: From a fashion point of view, Beyoncé is Michael Jackson and Rihanna Prince. That’s why she doesn’t make her hair beautiful for her loved one, as her biggest competitor likes to do. She prefers to shoot herself into a high-slit slip dress and put on a bucket hat made of teddy fabric – and all this in pink! And probably already with the plan, firstly, to throw on his leather jacket later and secondly not to be overlooked by the paparazzi. Not to be overlooked is the keyword. Because, of course, such a look is totally over everywhere, except when you stand on a stage and sing. But that’s exactly what the fashion setting should be now. The world out there is a stage that needs to be played! As long as it is still open.









ASAP Rocky: Keeping Balance

Now that Rakim Mayers alias ASAP Rocky is no longer just rumored, but officially proven by paparazzi cuddly photos the boyfriend of Rihanna, he has to make even more fashion efforts. Not that the rapper has failed so far. In his “Fashion Killa” video from 2013, he already rhymed with Balenciaga on Escada and Prada, and Helmut Lang on Alexander Wang. The 32-year-old is a total boss styler, which is why it is not surprising that a few days ago he managed to make the otherwise rather provocative mixture of blazer (here by Celine) and shorts (here by Comme des Garçons) look excellent on the street in New York. And even without reminding of Angus Young, the guitarist of AC/DC, who always styles around in a schoolboy louse boy outfit to “Thunderstruck” and is therefore actually the best-known adult short-pants-with-blazer wearer. With ASAP Rocky, however, the whole thing looks even more casual. If he had put on sneakers instead of the derby shoes, or if he had omitted the trucker cap at the top, the delicate dialogue between official and casual, between elite university and street corner would have immediately fallen out of balance. The rapper is far ahead with his look. In the summer of 2022, there will be men’s blazer shorts combinations from Prada and Fendi, and they will also be included in Jacquemus’ new “La Montagne” collection. So you can get used to the sight.