Monday, July 26, 2021
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wanted to make their house like a barn

By Arjun Sethi
    The actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis open the door to their self-designed dream house for the architecture magazine “Architectural Digest”.

    About five years ago, they started their project.

    Ashton Kutcher describes the style as follows: “A mix of rustically old and modern interiors.”

    Mila Kunis says about the huge chandelier in her dream house: “We thought it was funny to have this opulent thing hanging in the barn.”

“We could have broken up because of it.” Five years ago, Mila Kunis (37) and Ashton Kutcher (43) decided to plan and build their dream home themselves. The celebrity couple now presents the result in the new issue of “Architectural Digest” and reveals how much of the couple’s own work and humor is in it.

According to Kunis, she and her husband always agreed on one point: “We didn’t want a palace, but a cozy home.” They bought a 3-hectare farm property just outside Los Angeles. Then they individually designed with templates from the online forum Pinterest how they would like the new house the most.

Kutcher: “When we compared the plans, we saw that 90 percent of our digital blueprints were from the same templates. We both wanted our house to look like a barn. A mix of rustically old and modern interior.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make fun of their property themselves

The Hollywood stars were able to engage the well-known interior designer Vicky Charles for their major project, who had made a name for herself as the outfitter of the exclusive Soho House hotel chain. Probably the most striking piece in the sustainable barn house is a 31/2 meter long crystal chandelier that stands out from the rural style of the rest of the decoration. Kunis: “We thought it was funny to have this opulent thing hanging in the barn. This makes us a little fun of our property.” (ds)

Published: 29.05.2021, 20:49

Last Updated: 31.05.2021, 12:38


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
