Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wanted to make their house like a barn

“We could have broken up because of it.” Five years ago, Mila Kunis (37) and Ashton Kutcher (43) decided to plan and build their dream home themselves. The celebrity couple now presents the result in the new issue of “Architectural Digest” and reveals how much of the couple’s own work and humor is in it.

According to Kunis, she and her husband always agreed on one point: “We didn’t want a palace, but a cozy home.” They bought a 3-hectare farm property just outside Los Angeles. Then they individually designed with templates from the online forum Pinterest how they would like the new house the most.

Kutcher: “When we compared the plans, we saw that 90 percent of our digital blueprints were from the same templates. We both wanted our house to look like a barn. A mix of rustically old and modern interior.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make fun of their property themselves