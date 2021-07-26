Megan Fox would like to make a TV series out of the material

The film Jennifer’s Body, written by Diablo Cody, was not a big hit at the box office. However, lead actress Megan Fox liked the premise so much that she could well imagine a TV version.

In an interview with the Washington Post Megan Fox has now over the movie “Jennifer’s Body” and also about the potential she sees in it. In 2009, it became more of a cult hit than a box office success. She says: “I don’t think it’s difficult to make a sequel to that. You could turn it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

Some fans even consider the film a feminist masterpiece. In the horror comedy, Fox plays a high school cheerleader who is made a victim to Satan by a men’s band. However, she is soon possessed by a demon who kills her male schoolmates. In the #MeToo era, the film was read as an allegory for sexual assault and understood as a female revenge fantasy with a quite complex female friendship between the character of Fox named Jennifer and Needy (Amanda Seyfried).









"'Jennifer's Body' is cult and I love the movie. The film is art, but when it came out, no one said that."Some blame the marketing campaign, which focused on the sex symbol Fox. In 2018, screenwriter Diablo Cody ("Juno") Instead of the male target group, one should therefore also have addressed the female moviegoers.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Fox cites the marketing campaign as part of the misogyny she had to defend herself against at the time. Already at the age of 15 she appeared as an extra in Michael Bays “Bad Boys II” and was sexualized there. She told this anecdote in 2009 in “Jimmy Kimmel Live“, which in turn caused laughter. However, she also noted that Bay never assaulted or took advantage of her.

For her, the situation on the late-night show was a summary of her early Hollywood experience: “It was gloomy. I was lost and tried to understand this and wondered how to experience appreciation or fulfill your destiny in this terrible, patriarchal and miÂsoÂgynen hell at this time. Because I had already raised my voice against it and everyone, including other women, gave me negative feedback for it.”

