Kim Kardashian speaks in tears about separation: “Like a failure”

In her reality TV show, Kim Kardashian spoke for the first time about the separation from Kanye West. She burst into tears.

In a recent episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian talks about the separation from US rapper Kanye West. The episode has already been recorded before the reality star filed for divorce.

Kardashian is with her family at Lake Tahoe in the USA. “Where is my room? I just want to go to my room and never come out again,” the now 40-year-old says angrily to her sisters. Khloé Kardashian explains what kim has on her heart. “Kim is struggling with their relationship privately behind the camera and it’s difficult because Kim obviously diverts so much of her frustration and sadness into anger.”

Later in the episode, she says in tears what exactly burdens her. “I really can’t do that anymore. Why am I still in this place where I have been stuck for years? He moves to a different state every year and I have to pull myself together so I can raise the kids. And he’s a great dad, he did a great job,” she says of the father of her four children. “He should have a wife who supports him at every turn and travels with him and does everything. I feel like a failure, it’s my third marriage,” the entrepreneur sobs.





Earlier this year, the separation of Kardashian and West became public, and in February she filed for divorce. Last year, West’s presidential candidacy and his move to Wyoming caused a stir. That the marriage was in crisis, fans suspected even then.

Just recently, Kardashian called herself a “failure” when she revealed that she had failed a first law exam. The reason for this was the corona disease of her children and herself.

